The Kansas secretary of commerce plans to spend a day in Leavenworth County next month.

Representatives of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation will host Secretary David Toland during his Sept. 19 visit.

LCDC Board of Directors met Thursday in Leavenworth. And Steve Jack, executive director of LCDC, reviewed the schedule for Toland’s visit.

“We have a full day with Secretary Toland,” Jack said.

Jack said if Toland is left with a positive impression of Leavenworth County, he is likely to mention the county and its assets as he meets people in his capacity of the state’s secretary of commerce.

Jack said Toland’s visit will begin with a breakfast in Tonganoxie. Jack said the secretary will visit the Tonganoxie Business Park.

The secretary also will tour Basehor and meet with officials from that city.

Jack said Toland will be invited to attend an LCDC Board of Directors meeting, which will take place that day in Lansing.

Jack said the LCDC meeting was moved from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19 to coincide with Toland’s visit.

“I’m going to ask him to make some comments, to speak to our group,” Jack said.

LCDC President Harland Russell said he will modify the agenda of next month’s meeting so people will have time to hear from the secretary.

Jack said Toland is interested in visiting the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Toland also will visit Fort Leavenworth, and he may visit two industrial parks in Leavenworth.

