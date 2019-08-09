A woman recently reported to the Leavenworth Police Department that she was scammed out of $8,500.

The incident was reported Monday. The woman reported to police that she was contacted by someone who purported to be with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The caller indicated there were issues with the victim’s Social Security number, but he could fix it, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The caller instructed the woman to purchase gift cards.

“He threatened her with going to prison if she failed to do it,” Nicodemus said.

The woman reportedly purchased $8,5000 worth of gift cards from eight locations. The woman provided numbers from the cards to the caller.

“Once they have the numbers, they have the money (from the cards),” Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said officers listened to voicemail recordings of messages from the scammer or scammers. Nicodemus said it sounded as if more than one person made the calls, but the callers all claimed to be the same person.

Nicodemus suggests that people who receive these types of calls check with someone else to ask if the situation seems legitimate.

“If you’re not sure, ask somebody else,” he said.

Earlier this week, Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley issued an alert to warn members of the public about a scam in which people pose as law enforcement officers.

Sherley said the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding agencies have received reports about the scam.

