Local police have received another report of a scam in which someone posed as a law enforcement officer.

This time, the victim was scammed out of $1,500.

The incident was reported Thursday to the Leavenworth Police Department.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said a woman received calls from someone posing as a local law enforcement officer. The caller indicated there was a Leavenworth County warrant for the victim’s arrest.

The victim ended up purchasing gift cards in order to address the bogus warrant, and this resulted in a financial loss.

Kitchens said law enforcement officers will not contact people to request money to take care of a warrant.

“No law enforcement agency does anything remotely like that,” he said.

He said people who are ordered to pay fines are required to pay the court rather than law enforcement officers.

Kitchens said people who receive these types of calls can request the caller’s name and the name of his or her agency. Kitchens said people then can contact the law enforcement agency directly to verify the claims made by the caller.

Kitchens said people also can contact the court office to verify if they need to pay fines.

Thursday’s case follows a similar incident that was reported to the Leavenworth Police Department on Monday in which a woman was scammed out of $8,500.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley also has warned that the Sheriff’s Office has received similar reports.

