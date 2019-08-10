Members of the Basehor City Council are scheduled to have a public hearing Wednesday for the city’s proposed 2020 operating budget.

At the conclusion of the hearing, council members will be able to vote to approve the $10.37 million budget.

The public hearing is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Basehor City Hall, 2620 N. 155th St. The hearing will take place before a City Council work session.

The proposed budget would keep the city’s overall mill levy flat at 33.862 mills, according to budget information that was published with a notice of the public hearing.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

Like other municipalities in Leavenworth County, Basehor is benefiting from an increase in valuation.

Assessed valuation for the city is increasing from $69.5 million in 2019 to $75.9 for 2020, according to the published budget information.

One area of the budget that will see a decrease in 2020 is spending for capital projects.

It is estimated that expenditures for capital projects in 2019 will total $1.39 million. But only $550,000 is budgeted for 2020.

City Administrator Leslee Rivarola pointed to expenses related to a couple of projects, including renovations of a building that will serve as a new police station, as the reason for the increased spending for capital projects this year. No major projects are planned for 2020.

“We’re really kind of using 2020 for our planning year,” she said.

Rivarola said city officials are looking at developing a five-year capital improvement program during 2020.

