Deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a warrant sweep to clear up outstanding felony arrest warrants.

Seven people were taken into custody during Thursday’s sweep, resulting in the clearance of nine warrants, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Sherley said the sweep also resulted in a new criminal case. One of the people who was arrested Thursday allegedly was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies made 81 attempts to locate people in different areas of the county during a four-hour period. Sherley said officers went to residences associated with the people who had arrest warrants.

“Anytime you can make nine felony arrests inside a four-hour timeframe, that’s an extremely high volume of arrests,” Sherley said.

Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office likely will conduct additional warrant sweeps in the future.

