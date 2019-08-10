Leavenworth County residents have the opportunity to learn about the Sheriff’s Office when an annual Citizens Academy begins later this month.

Leavenworth County residents have the opportunity to learn about the Sheriff’s Office when an annual Citizens Academy begins later this month.

The Sheriff’s Office currently is accepting applications for its fifth annual Citizens Academy.

There is no charge for people to attend the program. But participants need to register ahead of time.

Capt. Thomas Johnson of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office said applicants will be subject to what he described as a short background check.

Johnson said the academy will be an eight-week program that will begin Aug. 22. Participants will meet for about three hours each week. Most of the meetings will take place during the evening hours on Thursdays at the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St. in Leavenworth.

Johnson said participants will learn about things such as DUI and crime scene investigations as well as the operation of the Leavenworth County Jail.

For one of the weekly meetings, participants will gather at a firearms range.

“They will get to shoot everything we shoot,” Johnson said.

He said participants also will be able to go through a use of force simulator.

Johnson said people interested in signing up for the Citizens Academy can contact him at 913-682-5724 or tjohnson@leavenworthcounty.gov

People also can stop by the Sheriff’s Office, which is located at the Justice Center.

Johnson asks that applications be turned in by Aug. 20.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR