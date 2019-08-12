Dodge City Community College president Dr. Harold Nolte was recently gifted a painting by Laura Burris.

The painting is a depiction of a conquistador that Burris' late husband, William, received 30 years ago.

Burris said in a news release that her husband was fond of DCCC and that the college should be the owner of the painting.

The painting will be housed in the foyer of the president’s office on the first floor of the DCCC student union.

According to Burris, the painting was done by DCHS art teacher Ed Chacon, who also taught classes at DCCC.

"One day after school, William came home with a four-foot painting of a conquistador," Laura Burris said.

It is unknown whether William Burris purchased the painting, but Laura Burris knows the painting was done specifically for William.

"He brought it home and we had it in our home office and enjoyed it for years," Laura Burris said.

The Burrises took courses at DCCC over the years, with William Burris taking on the computer courses while Laura Burris went through the non-traditional program en route to her degree.

The Burrises' grandson Jacob is a current DCCC student, and their granddaughter Rylee, a junior at Baker University, is a former DCCC student.

"William was very fond of the college and he always enjoyed students," Laura Burris said, "so I think it surely belongs there."

In a news release, Nolte said of receiving the painting, "What a wonderful surprise. We appreciate the graciousness of the Burris family to the college. We’re proud to have it."

