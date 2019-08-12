Camp Leavenworth has announced the band roster for its debut event Sept. 20-21. There will be 14 bands on two stages for the free downtown Leavenworth festival. In addition to the live music, the festival will feature silent discos with DJ Joe on both days and ending each night with a fireworks display over the Missouri River. The festival will be held in the streets, parking lots and areas surrounding Leavenworth Landing Park.

On Sept. 20, the Camp stage will have three bands: Maria the Mexican, Drew Six and Ha Ha Tonka. The music starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m., followed by a fireworks show. The headliner, Ha Ha Tonka, is a roots rock band from Camdenton, Missouri. Lead singer Brian Roberts and company have been playing together since 2005 and have released five albums under the Chicago-based record label Bloodshot.

DJ Joe will be running the silent disco from 6-9:30 p.m. The music will be broadcast silently to the participants wearing wireless headphones. The visual effect is a mass of people dancing to nothing.

On Sept. 21, the Airstream stage has four bands: Tyler Gregory, Bob & Una Walkenhorst, Sky Smeed and Sara Morgan. The performances start at noon and go until 5:20 p.m. when the second silent disco starts.

The Camp stage has seven bands: Ryan Manuel and the Getaway, Eddie Moore & the Outer Circle, Heather Newman Band, DeMaur, LA Jones, Grand Maquis and Big Time Grain Co.

The Saturday night headliner, Big Time Grain Co., is a country band from western Kansas started by Chad and Bret Bourqin. They have opened for such acts as Big & Rich, Travis Tritt and JoDee Messina, among others.

Royals fans may recognize the group from their performance at the Royals’ World Series celebration rally where they played in front of 800,000 people. The final fireworks show will start after the bands finish performing.

Camp Leavenworth will also feature food, vendors and many activities such as zip lining, axe throwing, a s’mores station and a photo booth.

For more information, visit www.campleavenworth.com