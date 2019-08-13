A Leavenworth man was killed when his motorcycle went off the road near Tonganoxie, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 12:23 a.m. Saturday at Tonganoxie Drive and Laming Road.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene. Leavenworth County EMS personnel located Michael Pritchard, 42, Leavenworth. He was face down in a field located off the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

It was determined the accident had occurred outside the city limits.

Pritchard was the driver of a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. It is believed that he was traveling north on Laming Road. He reportedly failed to stop for a stop sign at Tonganoxie Drive.

The motorcycle crossed through the intersection and went off the roadway. The motorcycle passed through a barbed-wire fence.

Pritchard struck a fence post, causing fatal injuries, according to Sherley.

A 47-year-old Lansing woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas, for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Pritchard and his passenger were not wearing helmets, according to Sherley.