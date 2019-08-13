A new trial date has been set for a man who is accused of spitting in the face of an officer at the Leavenworth County Jail.

A new trial date has been set for a man who is accused of spitting in the face of an officer at the Leavenworth County Jail.

The jury trial for Matthew Astorga is now scheduled for Nov. 6 in Leavenworth County District Court, according to court records.

Astorga, 42, is charged with battery on a county corrections officer. The crime is alleged to have occurred July 15, 2014, at the County Jail.

At one point, the case was scheduled to go to trial Aug. 7. But the trial was canceled because an attorney who had been representing Astorga was allowed to withdraw from the case.

Another attorney, Judd Herbster, has been appointed to represent Astorga in the case.

A status conference is scheduled for Sept. 30, according to court records.

Astorga also is awaiting to be resentenced for a 2009 first-degree murder conviction.

This conviction stemmed from the 2008 shooting death of Ruben Rodriguez, which occurred in Leavenworth.

Astorga initially received what is known as a Hard 50 sentence for the murder conviction. This means he received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for at least 50 years.

But he now has to be resentenced because the state’s old Hard 50 law was struck down by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Under a new law, a jury will have to decide whether Astorga should once again receive the Hard 50 sentence.

The sentencing trial in the murder case is scheduled for Aug. 22.