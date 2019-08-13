No injuries were reported following a fire over the weekend at a Lansing apartment building, a fire department official said.

The fire was reported at 5:10 a.m. Saturday at 1100 N. Fourth St. in Lansing.

Capt. Jeff Simpson of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 said one apartment was destroyed by the fire. Other apartments had smoke and water damage.

"Everybody got out all right," he said.

Simpson said he does not know what caused the fire.