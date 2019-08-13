While there was no specific threat for Leavenworth, the city’s police chief issued a public notification Friday about online threats against a Walmart store.

Chief Pat Kitchens said federal authorities are investigating the matter.

Kitchens posted information about the threat late Friday evening on the Leavenworth Police Department’s Facebook page.

Kitchens said Police Department officials had learned of a post on the Reddit website that made general threats about a Walmart store.

Kitchens said the Reddit post mentioned “maybe Kansas City, maybe Independence” as a possible location of violence at a Walmart store. The chief said this made it seem as though the threat originated from the Kansas City area.

“There were no specific threats to Walmart here in Leavenworth,” Kitchens said.

The chief would not comment on whether the Leavenworth Police Department took additional security measures as a result of the online threats.

Kitchens said he learned of the threatening post Friday evening. But it is his understanding that federal authorities were aware of the threats on Thursday.

The online threats came after an Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and an incident Thursday in which a man reportedly entered a Walmart store in Springfield, Missouri, wearing body armor and carrying firearms.

Kitchens said concerns about the Reddit post serve as a reminder to the public to always report suspicious activity.

