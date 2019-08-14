Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.65; Corn $3.48; Milo $3.08; Soybeans $7.68
PCP prices: Wheat $3.68; Corn $4.00; Milo/cwt. $5.80; Soybeans $7.98
Scoular: Wheat $3.67; Corn $3.62; Milo $3.32; Soybeans $7.93
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.65; Corn $3.48; Milo $3.08; Soybeans $7.68
PCP prices: Wheat $3.68; Corn $4.00; Milo/cwt. $5.80; Soybeans $7.98
Scoular: Wheat $3.67; Corn $3.62; Milo $3.32; Soybeans $7.93
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.