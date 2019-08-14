Defendant convicted of fleeing from police

TONGANOXIE — A man has been convicted of fleeing from Tonganoxie police officers, according to a prosecution official.

A jury found Orion Sherley, 24, Vassar, guilty Monday of fleeing and attempting to elude police on July 29, 2015.

Tonganoxie police officers observed the vehicle traveling on US-24 and US-40 highways at speeds in excess of 100 mph. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The pursuit ended in Lawrence, where officers used devices that deflated the tires of the sport utility vehicle. Three people fled from the vehicle but they were detained by the Lawrence Police Department.

A hearing for post trial motions in the case is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Person suffers serious injuries in Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA — Topeka police were investigating a stabbing Tuesday night on the city's west side that sent a person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of S.W. Wanamaker.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said officers were sent to the scene on a report of a possible stabbing.

Upon their arrival, Koenen said, officers located an adult victim suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

No arrests had been reported as of midmorning Wednesday.