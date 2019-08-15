Leavenworth city commissioners heard this week from people who are concerned about the lack of health care options for pregnant women.

Dr. Lisa Nicholson, an obstetrics and gynecology physician, addressed commissioners Tuesday during a public comment portion of a Leavenworth City Commission. Commissioners also heard comments from a pregnant woman.

The comments came after Saint Luke's Cushing Hospital discontinued its baby delivery services earlier this month. Cushing was the only hospital offering these type of services in Leavenworth.

"I don't know what the city can do," Commissioner Nancy Bauder said.

Nicholson said she wants help in generating support in the community and securing funding. Nicholson said she and others want to continue to provide obstetrics care in the community. Nicholson said she wants the commissioners' support in building a grassroots effort.

Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Griswold asked about the funding the group is trying secure.

Nicholson said they are attempting to raise money through an online campaign as well as grants.

Bauder offered to meet with the group.

Griswold said he is willing to listen to the group as they continue to develop their ideas. Griswold said there probably are options that have been implemented in communities where hospitals have closed.

"But there's only so much we can do," he said.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved the city's 2020 operating budget.

The budget slightly decreases the city's mill levy from 31.754 to 31.728 mills.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

Commissioners also approved the 2020-2024 Capital Improvements Program. The CIP is a five-year plan that budgets for various street and building projects as well as equipment purchases. The plan is updated each year.

