Motorists in Leavenworth have had a break from school zones during the summer. But the school zones are once again in effect now that the new school year has started.

Motorists in Leavenworth have had a break from school zones during the summer. But the school zones are once again in effect now that the new school year has started.

Today is the first day of school for the Leavenworth public schools. Some other school districts in the area already have started classes.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said Leavenworth officers may give drivers a grace period to allow them to get back in the practice of slowing down for school zones. But the grace period will last no more than a few days.

"We'll have a short grace period depending on the violation," he said.

School zones in Leavenworth are marked with signs that list the hours in which they are in effect. Signs for some of the school zones also feature flashing lights.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR