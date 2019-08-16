The Board of County Commissioners of Leavenworth County will be considering applications to fill the vacancy of the unexpired term of treasurer for the Easton Township Board. The township treasurer term will expire January 2021.

An applicant must be a registered voter and reside in Easton Township. Persons interested in serving in this capacity should file an application with Leavenworth County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

Applications must be submitted to the County Clerk’s Office at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut, prior to 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

For more information, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 913-684-0422.