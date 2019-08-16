MANHATTAN — Elijah Sullivan knows a thing or two about patience.

It was just a year ago at this time, after three seasons waiting his turn, that he finally was poised to step into Kansas State's defensive lineup as a starting linebacker.

That's why, when he hurt his knee before the season opener, he tried to play through the pain, appearing in three of the first five games as a backup before being forced to shut it down.

"It kind of got sideways," Sullivan said of the lost season.

In the meantime, teammate Justin Hughes advanced up the depth chart in his place and had a breakout season, leaving Sullivan in a three-way battle with senior starters Hughes and Da'Quan Patton for the two linebacker spots this past spring.

But as luck would have it, this time it was Hughes who went down in the last week of spring practice with a torn ACL, gone for the season and forced to take a medical hardship. Fast-forward to fall camp and here Sullivan is once again, ready to give it another go.

Not only has it thrust him into a leadership role, but also into a new position, moving from outside to middle, or Mike, linebacker.

"I kind of played it two years ago," said Sullivan, a 6-foot, 210-pound junior from Tucker, Ga., who appeared in all 13 games with two starts as a redshirt sophomore in 2017. "I came in on third down a little bit, but now I'm playing it more full time.

"It's a lot more, not pressure, but it is a lot more on me, just to get everything set up. I need to know what I'm doing at all times. Just taking more of a leadership role."

Such is the role of a middle linebacker, and one reason Hughes became successful. Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton called Hughes "freaky smart," during the spring, when first-year head coach Chris Klieman and his staff installed a brand new defensive scheme.

"As far as Justin goes, he's very smart," Sullivan said of Hughes, who is still around, rehabilitating his knee with plans of returning next season. "We pick each other's brain back and forth every day.

"He asks me questions about the prior day's film and we watch together all the time. So Justin's basically another coach, a player-coach."

Hughes also established himself as a vocal leader last year, a role Sullivan is doing his best to fill, even if it doesn't come as naturally for him.

"I've kind of been there before, two years ago, with Trent (Tanking) and playing behind him," Sullivan said. "But it's definitely a big move because Justin is really smart, he's really into everything and he has a lot of energy as well.

"So trying to match that has been more of a leadership role."

Hazelton, who also coaches the linebackers, just wants Sullivan to be himself.

"Eli's not a guy that's going to be rah-rah or rip people's (behinds) or get after a dude like J-Ball (Hughes) would, maybe," Hazelton said. "That's not him.

"Well, go out there and be you. You're more, 'Hey, I'm going to get my job done.' Guys are developing their own personalities.

Sullivan, who received a medical hardship for last year and pronounced himself "100 percent ready to go," after the injury, said learning a new system under the new coaching staff has been the greatest challenge.

"But we kind of got most of it out of the way in the spring since it was just introduced to us," he said. "I'm picking it up a lot more and knowing what I'm supposed to do now, too."

Klieman has been happy with both Sullivan and Patton, the junior college transfer who led the team with 70 tackles last year.

"Eli, we just moved to the Mike position after J-Ball got hurt," Klieman said. "I can see the leaps that Eli has made and his communication skills.

"I think that Eli especially felt more and more comfortable, being able to ask Justin questions. They've settled in."

It's still a work in progress, but two weeks away from the Aug. 31 season opener against Nicholls at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Sullivan is confident that he's up to the task.

"It was kind of a transition over the summer, just trying to pick up on new things and actually trying to learn," he said. "They threw me in there since I had kind of been (at middle linebacker) already.

"Now, with having a couple of months in the spring and summer, and now that we're getting ready to go back in the fall, I feel a lot more comfortable."