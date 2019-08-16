CBD oils with THC previously were outlawed in Kansas. But Kansans are now allowed to possess CBD oil with up to a 5% THC under certain conditions.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens reviewed aspects of the new law Tuesday with Leavenworth city commissioners.

The issue came up as Kitchens reviewed changes to the Uniform Public Offense Code.

Each year, the League of Kansas Municipalities produces an updated Uniform Public Offense Code, which establishes criminal offenses that can be enforced at the municipal level.

The Leavenworth City Commission typically adopts the updated Uniform Public Offense Code each year.

Commissioners had their first consideration of an ordinance to adopt the 2019 Uniform Public Offense Code when they met Tuesday. A final vote on the ordinance could come in a couple of weeks.

Kitchens reviewed with commissioners Tuesday some significant changes to the Uniform Public Offense Code including language that complies with the new state law concerning CBD oil with THC.

“It provides some clarification to us,” Kitchens said.

According to the WebMD website, CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in marijuana and hemp plants. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, also is found in marijuana and hemp plants. THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. And this is what can make marijuana users feel high.

Kitchens said marijuana remains illegal in Kansas.

But state law now allows CBD oil with up to a 5% concentration of THC. In order to possess CBD oil with THC, a person must have a letter from a doctor indicating the oil is for the treatment of a chronic or debilitating condition, according to Kitchens.

The letter can be no more than 15 months old.

“And you must have the letter with you at all times,” Kitchens said.

