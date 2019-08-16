An Oklahoma woman was taken to a Topeka hospital after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 on the turnpike, about a miles west of the Lecompton exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Toyota Camry was westbound in the center lane when it made an unsafe lane change and side-swiped a 2012 Dodge pickup truck that was traveling in the left lane.

A passenger in the Camry, Kaylee Michelle Henderson, 23, of Lawrence, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. The patrol said Henderson was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Camry, Baylen Michael Woodruff, 18, of Bennington, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Woodruff was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Patrick Arthur Metzger, 39, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol didn't indicate whether Metzger was wearing a seat belt.