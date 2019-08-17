Person shot, run over by car at Lazy Toad

One person was injured Saturday morning following a shooting at Lazy Toad Bar.

The victim suffered serious injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, according to a news release from Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones.

Jones said the victim was also run over by the suspect vehicle.

Police responded about 2:11 p.m. to the bar located at 5331 S.W. 22nd Place.

Jones said police don't have a suspect in custody and information regarding the shooting is still being developed.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

Sandbags removed at Leavenworth floodwall

LEAVENWORTH — After being in place for months, sandbags are being removed from behind the Riverfront Community Center.

The sandbags were put in place in March as the river approached a depth of more than 30 feet.

Sandbags were stacked around an existing floodwall. Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said, at the time, there was concern that floodwaters could overtop the floodwall. So the sandbags were put in place to increase the elevation.

McDonald estimates about 200 tons of sand were used to fill the sandbags.

On March 23, the river reached 31.3 feet in Leavenworth. This marked the second worst flood on record for the city of Leavenworth.

The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

After the floodwaters began receding, the sandbags were left in place at the Riverfront Community Center because of concern the river would flood again.