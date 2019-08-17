PITTSBURG — “Listen to the Music.”

This year the Pittsburg Multigenerational Chorus will sing favorites from the ’70s.

Songs from the Doobie Brothers, Elton John, The Carpenters, Queen and more will be part of the Multigenerational Chorus performance set for Oct. 23 at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

For over a decade, Pittsburg High School Music Instructor Susan Laushman has created unique music pieces to be sung by the chorus which is made up of high school students and community members.

“It’s in alignment with the district’s mission,” Laushman said. “Through partnering with the community we help raise these children, help educate and prepare these kids for living within the community when they graduate.

“That’s really important to me.”

The rehearsals and performance comes at a good time in the semester, according to Laushman.

“The timing is just perfect,” she said. “I like the multigenerational fusion in the first nine weeks because it helps the students build relationships with each other and with the community.”

Over the last couple of years, Laushman has produced novelty music pieces for the chorus — including commercials and jingles, and songs which represented all 50 states in the United States.

This year, she was looking for something different and began to look through music. Upon listening to students while getting a “feeler” for what she should arrange, she came to realize her high school students knew and loved ’70s rock.

“I was surprised that young people today really know music from the ’70s,” she said.

Accompanying the Multigenerational Chorus this year will be the J3 BAND, Johnny Rose, Bob Laushman, Cooper Neil and Joe Pauli.

“I’m thrilled that I’m going to have a rock band accompaniment,” Laushman said.

All music will be memorized with “choralography,” Laushman said. Choralography is light dancing with the music.

“This should upgrade the entertainment,” she said.

Laushman is seeking individuals from the community who would like to join the chorus. Anyone can join and can contact Laushman through email at slaushman@usd250.org. People may also show up to the rehearsal.

The first rehearsal is at 11:25 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the PHS Vocal Music Room. People are encouraged to bring a binder for music.

The group will rehearse from 11:25 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Laushman is offering three days of rehearsals a week to accommodate schedules and recommends going to rehearsal at least two days a week to practice memorization and movement.

The dress rehearsal is set from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.