With hot, humid conditions expected Monday afternoon and evening in the Topeka area, a heat advisory has been issued for much of northeast Kansas.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and again from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat index values are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.

The weather service said that the combination of high temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity will result in dangerous conditions where heat-related illnesses are possible.

The weather service urges precautions taken for the very young, the elderly and those without access to air-conditioning.

According to the weather service, a heat advisory means that a period of hot weather is expected, during which heat illnesses are possible. People are urged to limit their outdoor activities during this time, stay in an air-conditioned building and check on relatives and neighbors.

While outside, drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, and reduce strenuous activities.

The weather is expected to cool off a bit by Wednesday, when highs should only reach the upper-80s with rain a possibility.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 107. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 110. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

• Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

• Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

• Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.