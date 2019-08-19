There could be a postponement of the trial of a rural Linwood man accused of killing his girlfriend.

The case of Dan S. Flannagan is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 26 in Leavenworth County District Court. But his attorney, John Bryant, said Friday that he intends to request a continuance.

District Judge Michael Gibbens scheduled a hearing for Tuesday to take up the defense motion to continue the trial.

Flannagan, 64, is charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection to the death of Constance Perryman.

Perryman’s body was found April 6, 2018, on property located off of 198th Street south of Linwood. She reportedly died from a shotgun wound.

Flannagan and Perryman had been living together on the property.

Flannagan remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.