Topeka-area residents will have another day of hot, humid weather on Tuesday.

For the second day in a row, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory, this one in effect from noon to 9 p.m.

Temperatures this afternoon are expected to top out around 96 degrees. Coupled with high humidity levels, the heat index could range from 103 to 110 degrees.

Area residents should get a break from the extreme heat and humidity on Wednesday, as highs are expected to reach 90 degrees, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

More precipitation is possible Thursday, when highs should be in the lower-80s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

• Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

• Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

• Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.