Authority are investigating a burglary in which someone apparently entered an occupied Leavenworth residence, taking a purse, according to a police spokesman.

The purse contained car keys, and the burglar also stole the vehicle.

The burglary was reported Sunday morning in 1300 block of Fourth Avenue. But the crimes are believed to have occurred sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Police officers found no signs of forced entry, and the victim was unsure whether a door to the residence had been locked.

The vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, had been parked outside the house.