A woman had to be extricated after her vehicle overturned along 20th Street in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

A woman had to be extricated after her vehicle overturned along 20th Street in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The driver was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The crash was reported at 9:44 p.m. Saturday in the area of 20th Street and Tonganoxie Road.

A 39-year-old woman was driving south on 20th Street. Her vehicle went off the road and into a wooded area. The car rolled onto its roof, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Firefighters extricated the woman from the vehicle.

She apparently suffered a minor ankle injury, but she refused to be transported to the hospital by Leavenworth County EMS, Nicodemus said.