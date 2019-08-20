A Leavenworth County man was killed in a crash over the weekend in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The crash was reported at about 8 a.m. Sunday at 123rd Street and Marxen Road.

Police believe Jason Knetter, 45, was driving north on 123rd Street in a pickup truck when the vehicle went off the road. The truck came to rest in a heavily wooded area, according to the news release from Officer T.J. Tomasic with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Knetter was the only occupant of the vehicle. He died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.