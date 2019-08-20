Heavy rain from weekend storms resulted in flooding in the Easton area.

Stranger Creek reached a depth of 20.11 feet Sunday morning at Easton. The creek reaches its flood stage for this area at 17 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Several roads in the area, including Kansas 192 Highway, were temporarily flooded, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

A series of thunderstorms passed through Leavenworth County between Friday night and Sunday morning. The storms produced between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain in some locations of the county. The storms also produced hail and caused tree damage.

Stranger Creek dropped below its flood stage Monday in the Easton area. By 2:46 p.m. Monday, the creek had dropped to a depth of 13.16 feet, according to a National Weather Service website.

The Missouri River also rose over the weekend in the Leavenworth area, but it did not reach flood stage.

On Sunday, the river reached 18.12 feet. The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at 20 feet.

By 2 p.m. Monday, the river had dropped to 16.85 feet.

The weekend storms have given way to warmer conditions. Leavenworth County was under a heat advisory Monday afternoon and evening.

Another heat advisory is scheduled to be in effect from 1-8 p.m. today. The temperature today in Leavenworth is expected to be in the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits, according to a NWS forecast.

There will be another chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. Chances of rain in Leavenworth will continue through Friday.

