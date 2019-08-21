Dear Amy: At the age of 21, I was in love with "Steve." We planned a life together, but broke up for a bunch of dumb reasons.

We'd see each other every two or three years at gatherings with mutual friends. I did eventually get over him and we both partnered with other people.

I've been with "Brad" for almost 12 years. I've helped to raise his (now 15-year-old) daughter and we are close.

During one trip home, I met up with Steve and his wife one day for lunch. Steve and I reminisced the whole time.

A few days later, Steve told me he has more fun memories with me than with his wife. I feel the same way. We decided to talk/text more often because we miss our close friendship.

After three weeks of talking and texting just about every night, he confessed he never stopped loving me and wanted to kiss me the day we met for lunch.

I told him I felt the same. I asked why he didn't break up with his wife and come back to me. We decided that we want to get back together in the near future. We also both feel that our current relationships are a result of us "just settling."

Steve's wife has no idea that he wants to leave her, but Brad knows about it and he is OK with whatever the outcome is.

Brad and I have been in a rut, but still love each other. I want to be with Steve and know he's my soulmate, but feel bad leaving Brad.

Please help! What would you do? — Lost

Dear Lost: You ask what I would do, but this isn't about me; it's about you.

You and your guy "Brad" are not married. You say you have been honest with him about the rekindling of your attachment to "Steve." I'm not sure why Brad doesn't feel betrayed by you, but according to you he is willing (if not happy) to release you from the relationship.

You are consciously and deliberately interfering in someone else's marriage, and that is unethical. The ethical course is for you to state your truth, and then to tell Steve: "Get in touch with me after you have exited your marriage, and we'll take it from there."

There is also a child involved in this drama (Brad's daughter). If you leave him, you will be leaving her, too.

I've always believed the whole "soul mate" concept was a stretch, but once you and he are unencumbered by other relationships and commitments, you will be free to test it for yourself.

Dear Amy: Wow. I was not prepared for the letter from "In a Quandary," the man who wrote of his wife's illegal abortion, pre-Roe v. Wade.

I found this very powerful. I appreciated his willingness to tell his story, and your choice to run it in your column. — Supportive

Dear Supportive: The response to this letter has surprised me a little bit — and has been extremely supportive.