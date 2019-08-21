The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is convinced the state's fingerprint identification system allowing for criminal history checks and applicant background assessments for sensitive government jobs is on the brink of obsolescence and poses a risk to public safety.

A Kansas House and Senate committee devoted to technology issues was informed by the KBI that Kansas was the only state clinging to the Automated Fingerprint Identification System, which in Kansas contains 2 million fingerprints. It was installed in 2007 and is no longer actively supported by the vendor. Limited maintenance of the system could be extended several years.

"The risk to public safety is significant," said Joe Mandala, the agency's chief information officer. "A failure of this system would cripple criminal justice and public safety operations across the state, most directly at local law enforcement agencies."

Limits of AFIS have been documented in reports available to the Legislature since 2017, but the issue wasn't a focal point of budget deliberations. The KBI expects to submit a proposal to the 2020 Legislature in January, which is expected to outline a two-year plan to replace AFIS at a cost previously projected at $8 million.

Lauren Fitzgerald, spokeswoman for Gov. Laura Kelly, said the KBI hadn't finished a feasibility study of swapping out AFIS when the current state budget was crafted.

"It is our understanding that the study will be completed in September," she said. "Governor Kelly is committed to keeping our communities safe and ensuring that law enforcement has the tools necessary to do their jobs."

Fitzgerald said the Democratic governor would work with the Republican-led Legislature and the KBI to determine the next steps for replacing the aging system.

The state's fingerprint system has been relied upon to accurately identify individuals who may be involved in criminal conduct. It's also a resource for state social workers performing checks on potential foster parents. Checks of applicants for positions of trust, including teachers and child care workers, involve AFIS.

Mandala said the system was last updated in 2012. It's a MetoMorpho model, which is not used by any other state. Its software and hardware can no longer be upgraded, the KBI said.

That means it cannot be modified to take advantage of more sophisticated criminal justice technologies, Mandala said. A modern network would allow Kansas to make use of national-level systems, such as enhanced biometrics, including facial and iris matching; interstate photograph systems; and fingerprint verification services. The existing system cannot make use of new algorithms to capture additional fingerprint details.

"Without a replacement, Kansas will continue to fall behind in capabilities in these areas," he said.

The KBI told state lawmakers the agency, supervised by the Kansas attorney general, was in the process of conducting a feasibility study on replacing AFIS. The goal is to issue bid documents to prospective technology companies ahead of the 2020 legislative session, Mandala said.

"Seeking support for this enhancement will be our number one funding priority during the upcoming legislative session," he said.

A KBI report presented to legislators said AFIS annually performed 120,000 criminal justice checks and more than 60,000 licensing and employment inquiries. There are about 50 state statutes and five federal laws authorizing agencies to require fingerprint-based record checks.

"The KBI has no ability to change, enhance or expand the current AFIS," the report said. "A system of this critical nature cannot be responsibly supported in the absence of a strong maintenance contract."