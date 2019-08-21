A man was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened his brother with a knife during an argument at a Leavenworth residence, a police spokesman said.

A man was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened his brother with a knife during an argument at a Leavenworth residence, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, allegedly held a knife to his brother’s stomach during the altercation. The suspect also allegedly tried to stab his brother, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, reportedly punched the suspect in the face.

The suspect was arrested for an allegation of aggravated assault.

Nicodemus said police believe alcohol played a role in the incident.