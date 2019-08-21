Now that children have returned to school, summer may seem to be winding down.

But the heat of summer still lingers. And reports of children dying in hot vehicles continue around the United States.

So far this year, 35 children have died in hot vehicles in the United States, according to www.KidsAndCars.org

KidsAndCars.org is an organization that that focuses on issues related to the death of children and pets in and around vehicles.

Two of the hot car deaths this year have occurred in Kansas, in Lawrence and Rose Hill.

About 795 children died in hot vehicles from 1998 through 2018. In a majority of the cases, caregivers forgot the children were in the vehicles, according to the www.NoHeatStroke.org website.

The website is maintained by Jan Null of the Department of Meteorology and Climate Science at San Jose State University in California.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, recommends that parents do not get in the habit of leaving their children in vehicles.

“I just don’t think a child should be left alone in a car, hot or cold,” he said.

Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke said there is concern that grandparents or others who do not normally care for a child could forget they have children in their vehicles.

Dedeke suggested it may be a good idea for these caregivers to leave something they know they will need, such as a purse or a cell phone, in the backseat next to the children.

AAA Kansas also recommends that parents teach their children to never play in or around vehicles to help prevent heatstroke injury or death.

The automobile association also recommends that parents create reminders such as arranging to have day care providers call if children are unexpectedly absent. AAA Kansas also recommends that parents check in with their spouses after a day care drop off, particularly when there has been a change in a routine.

AAA Kansas also encourages people to call 911 when they see unattended children or pets in vehicles.

The KidsAndCars.org organization also advocates for passage of a federal law requiring new vehicles to be equipped with systems that alert people when children are left inside the cars.

