CoreFirst Bank and Trust, The Topeka Capital-Journal, WIBW-TV and Lamar Advertising challenged the Topeka community Thursday to rescue the financially struggling Topeka Rescue Mission, kicking off a campaign called "Mission Possible: Restore Hope."

CoreFirst pledged during a news conference to match any donations up to a total of $100,000 made through Sept. 18 at any CoreFirst Bank & Trust location or Topeka Rescue Mission facility, or online at CoreFirstBank.com or trmonline.org.

"We look forward to making the Mission Possible for those in need today and for years to come," the campaign sponsors said in a news release.

"A financial institution wouldn't be on board with this if it wasn't a wise investment," said Melissa Brunner, managing editor and anchor for WIBW-TV.

Brunner was among speakers at Thursday's conference, which was held in the mission's Hope Center for families and children at 116 N.W. Curtis.

The conference came 17 days after TRM executive director Barry Feaker made an emergency plea for donations Aug. 5, saying the mission's existence was threatened by a financial shortfall that had grown to more than $1 million because of dwindling donations.

The mission has since received donations totaling $898,040, Feaker said Thursday. He thanked residents for their generosity.

Still, Feaker said, more needs to be done to secure the mission's sustainability.

John Fager, senior director of sales and marketing for Topeka-based CoreFirst, said that once the mission's plight became clear, those at CoreFirst knew they wanted to do more.

He noted that since CoreFirst was founded in 1959 as Commerce State Bank, one of its pillars of focus has been giving back to the community.

"We want to make sure that every citizen in Topeka has an opportunity to be the difference," Fager said.

The mission since 1953 has served homeless, hungry and impoverished citizens in the Topeka community. Its main shelter is located at 600 N. Kansas Ave.

Local residents have asked a lot of tough questions since the mission made this month's public plea, and Feaker has been gracious about answering all of them, Brunner said.

That is why those at WIBW-TV and The Capital-Journal felt comfortable supporting the "Mission Possible" campaign, she said.

Speakers at Thursday's conference included Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, who became emotional as she talked about how the community has responded to the mission's plea for support.

De La Isla recalled having spoken at an Aug. 6 news conference about how she was homeless as a teenager and how her oldest child stayed at the mission for a time.

"The heart of a community is measured by how you support the least of these," De La Isla said. "In Topeka, here is your time to shine."

Feaker also became emotional before reading testimonials of many who noted their lives have been changed by the mission. He said pieces of paper asking the following two questions recently were handed out to guests:

• How did you see yourself or how did others see you when you came to the mission?

• How do you see yourself or how does God see you now?

The before-and-after accounts offered striking juxtapositions. Feaker said people who felt their lives amounted to "nothing" and viewed themselves as failures, low-lifes, drug addicts, losers and rebels before finding the mission now see themselves as treasures, fighters and children of God who have been healed and are adored.

"This one got to me the most, probably," he said, before reading aloud, " 'Worthless. Whore. Unfaithful. But now I see myself as priceless, child of God, not a whore, faithful to him.' "

Feaker read more than a dozen accounts before summarizing a point he already had made clear. "That's what your rescue mission is," he said. "That's what your rescue mission is. Thank you for helping the rescue mission be here so we can have more of that."

Feaker said that if donors contribute $100,000 by Sept. 18 and CoreFirst matches that, the mission's amount in available funding since it issued its public plea will total $1,252,040, which would be sufficient to cover costs to keep all its programs operational through Nov. 12.

That total would include the $898,040 received since Aug. 5, the $200,000 the mission hopes to bring in through the campaign announced Thursday and $154,000 it had on hand before it made its public plea, Feaker said.

Also this week, The Pennant restaurant at 915 S. Kansas Ave. and Iron Rail Brewing at 705 S. Kansas Ave. announced on Facebook that they will team up to donate 30 percent of all revenue they bring in Sunday to the rescue mission, while the owners will match each restaurant's donation 100%.