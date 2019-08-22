The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that Topeka Correctional Facility Warden Shannon Meyer will take the reins at Lansing Correctional Facility effective next week.

Meyer, who began her correctional career at Lansing in 2002, will replace Warden Ron Baker who is retiring after 35 years with the KDOC.

“Shannon calls Lansing her home away from home and is excited to return to Lansing as the first woman to be appointed warden of this facility,” said Corrections Deputy Secretary of Facilities Management Joel Hrabe. “Shannon’s long-time connection and her experience make her the best choice to lead the state’s oldest and largest correctional facility.”

As one of her first major undertakings, Meyer will oversee the ongoing reconstruction project at Lansing which is scheduled for completion in early 2020.

Meyer, who started as a corrections counselor at Lansing, steadily rose through the ranks before joining the agency’s reentry division in Topeka. Beginning in 2006, she served as the division’s assistant director where she was responsible for implementing evidence-based programs and services throughout the state. She was named the director of community corrections in 2011 before returning to Lansing as the East Unit administrator in 2013. Meyer then was named a Lansing deputy warden in 2014. In 2016, Meyer was appointed to her current position as warden at Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only correctional facility for women.