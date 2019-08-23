A judge has denied a request to vacate a prison sentence for a 1990 murder in Leavenworth County.

A judge has denied a request to vacate a prison sentence for a 1990 murder in Leavenworth County.

The decision came Thursday in Leavenworth County District Court at the conclusion of a hearing for Sherrill G. Brinkley.

Brinkley, 74, is serving a life sentence with the Kansas Department of Corrections for first-degree murder.

The murder charge stemmed from the May 1990 shooting death of Everett “Skeet” Bishop. The shooting reportedly took place in the rural Linwood area.

After Bishop was killed, Brinkley and another man reportedly placed the body in a 55-gallon steel barrel and welded it shut. Holes were cut into the barrel, and it was placed in the Missouri River. The body has never been recovered, according to court records.

Brinkley was convicted of Bishop’s murder in 1993. The following year, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the conviction but found that a district judge had made an error when sentencing Brinkley. The case was remanded back to Leavenworth County District Court for resentencing. But at the time, Brinkley was serving a federal prison sentence in another state for unrelated charges.

Brinkley was finally resentenced for the murder charge in 2017.

Brinkley has argued the resentencing in the case was illegal.

He challenged the sentence through what is known as a habeas corpus petition.

Brinkley was sentenced in 2017 by a judge who has since retired from his duties as a district judge.

Thursday’s hearing was presided over by District Judge Michael Gibbens.

Brinkley’s attorney, Barry Albin, argued Thursday that the sentence should be vacated and Brinkley should be sentenced for a third time. Albin also argued that his client be sentenced to time already served.

Albin argued the sentence for the Kansas murder had resulted in double jeopardy because of Brinkley’s sentence in a federal case in North Carolina which involved firearms charges.

Albin said Brinkley’s federal sentence was enhanced from three years to 30 because of an allegation that the defendant had been in possession of a firearm that had been used in the murder that took place in Leavenworth County.

“I think that we have a case of double jeopardy,” Albin said.

Gibbens disagreed. The judge said none of the charges in the federal case were for murder.

“Mr. Brinkley was not convicted of murder in federal court in North Carolina,” Gibbens said.

Albin also argued that Brinkley’s rights to due process and a speedy trial had been violated because it took 23 years for him to be resentenced in the Kansas case.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Jones acknowledged that 23 years was a delay. Jones said he cannot speak to why that happened other than Brinkley had been serving his federal sentence in a prison in Florida.

Gibbens said the 23-year delay was a concern for him.

“It seems like an inordinate amount of time to me,” the judge said.

But Gibbens said this issue needed to be raised at the time of Brinkley’s sentencing. Gibbens said he thinks Brinkley has waived his right to raise this issue at this point.

However, Gibbens said he believes this is an issue that the Kansas Supreme Court should take up.

Albin argued that another attorney who represented Brinkley at the time of the 2017 sentencing and a subsequent appeal had been ineffective.

“It appears that he just didn’t do things in this case that he should have done,” Albin said.

Gibbens said ineffectiveness of Brinkley’s previous attorney was not an issue that was before the court Thursday.

Albin said Brinkley has run out of funds to pay for an attorney. But Albin said he is willing to a serve as a court-appointed attorney to represent Brinkley for an appeal of Thursday’s decision.

“I will appoint you for an appeal on this matter,” Gibbens said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR