A trial for a man accused of attempting to kill an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house is now scheduled for January.

The new trial date for Cameron J. Walton was set Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Walton, 36, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The charge stems from a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

Walton is accused of attacking an employee at the facility. The incident was reported the day Walton was supposed to be released from the center.

During a hearing on Wednesday, District Judge Michael Gibbens scheduled Walton’s trial for the coming week.

But Walton’s attorney, Clinton Lee, requested a continuance. In a written motion, Lee noted that the trial was scheduled for next week because of concern about meeting speedy trial requirements.

But Lee argued in the motion that five days notice was not sufficient time to prepare for a trial next week. Lee also stated that an expert witness for the defense would be unavailable to testify next week.

Walton said in court Friday that he thinks it is in his best interest to continue the case.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams said she would have been ready to proceed with the trial on Monday. She said the County Attorney’s Office had mobilized to see that nine prosecution witnesses rearranged their schedules for next week.

Gibbens acknowledged the case has been going on for about three years. The judge noted that the defendant has twice been sent to the Larned State Security Hospital, which has caused delays in the case.

Williams said she was objecting to a continuance because she was ready to proceed with the trial.

Upon hearing the prosecutor’s objection, Gibbens said he would be ready to proceed with the trial on Monday.

Gibbens said Walton had earlier wanted the case to go to trial.

Williams said she was objecting to the continuance for the record. But she expressed concern a conviction in the case could be overturned on appeal if the defense’s request for a continuance was not granted.

Gibbens said he kind of felt like Williams was making an objection to the continuance as a show of support from the County Attorney’s Office to the victims.

Gibbens said he was granting the defense motion, saying he wanted to give Lee the time he needed to prepare for the trial.

“And the charge is very, very serious,” Gibbens said. “We’re not dealing with a misdemeanor here.”

Gibbens continued the trial until Jan. 21.

He scheduled a pretrial motions hearing for Jan. 3. He ordered attorneys to file pretrial motions by Dec. 13.

