A request for a special use permit for a sand mine in southeastern Leavenworth County could be tabled Wednesday by county commissioners.

Commissioners were scheduled to consider the application from Kaw Valley Companies, Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday. But the agenda for the meeting indicates commissioners will consider a motion to table the matter.

Kaw Valley Companies has applied for the special use permit for a surface mining operation to quarry and stockpile sand in the area of 166th Street and Lenape Road.

An agenda packet for Wednesday’s County Commission meeting includes a letter from Daniel J. Hays with Kaw Valley Companies. The letter, dated Aug. 22, is addressed to Jeff Joseph, director of the Leavenworth County Department of Planning and Zoning.

In the letter, Hays requests the County Commission postpone consideration of the application until a traffic study has been completed.

“Once the Study is completed, our Company will make a request to reschedule the hearing on its application,” Hays wrote in the letter.

The proposal has faced opposition from residents from southern Leavenworth County.

Staff from the Planning and Zoning Department have recommended the special use permit be granted with a requirement that a number of conditions be met.

During a July 10 meeting of the Leavenworth County Planning Commission, members of that body voted against recommending approval of the permit by a 4-3 margin.

The County Commission’s consideration of the application has been postponed once before. Members of the County Commission initially had been scheduled to review the matter in July.

