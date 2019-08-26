Sentencing for a man who battered people at a Leavenworth movie theater has been continued so the defendant can undergo an evaluation.

Phillip R. Belden, 51, had been scheduled to be sentenced Friday in four cases. But the case was continued until Oct. 30.

In July, Belden pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Leavenworth County District Court.

In one case, Belden pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and simple battery. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 2 incident at B&B Theatres in downtown Leavenworth. Belden admitted to striking an employee in the face and throwing a woman, who was a customer, to the floor, causing injury, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

In another case, Belden pleaded guilty to an assault that was reported Feb. 25 on North Fourth Street in Leavenworth.

During this incident, Belden approached a woman who was walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly made statements and gestures, and she thought he would injure her, according to Thompson.

In another case, Belden pleaded guilty to battery for reportedly pushing a woman who worked at a Leavenworth law office. Belden had been asked to leave the law office Sept. 26, 2018. But he reportedly refused and pushed the employee.

In another case, Belden pleaded guilty to criminal trespass for refusing to leave a bar on South Fourth Street in Leavenworth. That incident was reported March 1, according to Thompson.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution and defense agreed to have Belden evaluated by a mental health agency ahead of the sentencing.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Jones said in court Friday that staff at The Guidance Center, which is a community mental health clinic, had declined to conduct the evaluation and recommended a forensic examination take place at Larned State Security Hospital.

Belden’s attorney, Clinton Lee, objected to having his client examined at the state hospital. He argued existing mental health records related to his client could be obtained from The Guidance Center as an alternative to an evaluation at the state hospital.

Jones said he would recommend a prison sentence for Belden if the defendant does not have the evaluation.

Lee said his client indicated to him during Friday’s court hearing that he was willing to cooperate for an examination at the state hospital.