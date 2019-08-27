A Lansing man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for attempted manslaughter and a firearms charge.

Shawn M. Hiatt, 31, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

He was sentenced to 41 months for attempted voluntary manslaughter and an additional eight months for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The crimes occurred Aug. 18, 2018, in Leavenworth. Hiatt shot a man who had allegedly stabbed him.

After being stabbed, Hiatt reportedly left the scene, obtained a firearm and returned to shoot the other man.

A jury convicted Hiatt of the charges in April.

Hiatt’s attorney filed a motion seeking a departure from state sentencing guidelines for a more lenient sentence in the case.

District Judge Michael Gibbens did not grant the motion. Gibbens said Friday that he considered the motion, but noted that Hiatt had prior convictions and previously had been on probation.

Gibbens also noted that time passed between when Hiatt was stabbed and the shooting.

“There was a significant period of time,” Gibbens said.

The judge said Hiatt could have called for an ambulance or contacted law enforcement. Gibbens said the defendant also could have driven himself to the hospital.

Gibbens said jurors had found the shooting was not justified.

Also Friday, Gibbens reinstated a 10-month prison sentence for Hiatt that was the result of a 2016 identity theft case.

The prison sentence in this case previously was suspended and Hiatt was placed on probation. But his probation later was revoked, according to court records.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR