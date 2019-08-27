For Rylea Robinson, farming and agriculture come naturally. Robinson, president of the Future Farmers of America chapter at Pretty Prairie High School, grew up on a dairy farm and wants to work in agriculture after college, although she is not sure in what area.

“I probably want to major in farm and ranch management. There are so many possibilities with agriculture,” Robinson said. “There’s education, veterinary medicine, welding, sales ... it’s not just farming.”

Membership in the National FFA Organization is growing. Since 2008, membership has increased by 32% nationwide — that’s 15,000 new members each year. FFA chapters are located in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With more than 8,600 chapters, 13,000 educators are inspiring more than 650,000 members. Kansas has 205 FFA chapters with just under 10,000 members.

“We grow leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture. There are more than 250 careers in agriculture-related fields, so there’s a lot of opportunities,” said Kristy Meyer, a representative of the National FFA Organization. “This generation is realizing how technology plays a part in agriculture.”

Rylea, along with her friend Taylor Hedrick, 17, vice president of the Pretty Prairie FFA chapter, judges livestock and participates in FFA community events. This Friday, the two will help their chapter with the FFA Jeans Dance on the dance floor at the rodeo grounds in Pretty Prairie. The event begins at 9 p.m. and admission is a canned food item. The food is then donated to the Community Food Bank.

The Pretty Prairie chapter, like the other Reno County FFA chapters, help the community and its members learn about agriculture through hands-on agricultural experiences.

Leadership

FFA is an intracurricular organization. To have a chapter, a school must teach at least one agriculture course. Michelle Goossen, who serves as academic adviser for Buhler High School’s FFA, teaches both agricultural science and animal science. Goossen believes the skills learned in FFA are beneficial to all students.

“It gives the students leadership skills,” Goossen said. “They also receive knowledge in agriculture.”

Although 76% of the chapters are in rural areas and towns, the remainder are located in cities and their surrounding suburbs.

Robinson said FFA has helped her in all aspects of her life, including self-confidence.

“It’s made me an excellent leader,” she said. “I’ve also grown more confident in my speaking skills and just people skills in general. I believe that it overall made me a more confident person.”

Employment

Lacy Pitts, who was a member of FFA at Buhler High School, graduated from Kansas State University and is now working at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.

According to a United States Department of Agriculture report co-authored with Purdue University College of Agriculture, “an average of 35,400 new U.S. graduates with expertise in food, agriculture, renewable natural resources, or the environment are expected to fill 61% of the expected 57,900 average annual openings. Most employers prefer to hire graduates with this expertise. However, because we anticipate more annual job openings than can be filled by these graduates, employers will need to look to other areas ... to fill the remaining 39% of openings.”

Colt Hahn, a member of Buhler High School’s FFA, wants to be one of those agricultural graduates. He plans to major in agricultural education. He participates in speech and judging contests, including judging poultry, horses and dairy cattle.

“FFA has really helped me get out of my comfort zone,” Hahn said.

Kinley Siemens, a member of Buhler’s FFA, also hopes to continue in agriculture.

“Agriculture is everywhere and in everything you do,” Siemens said. “I want to educate the population about agriculture.”