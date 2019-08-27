After a chance for early-morning fog, look for a gorgeous late-August day on Tuesday, as highs should top out around 80 degrees under sunny skies.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Wednesday, when highs again should be in the lower-80s witih abundant sunshine.

A slight warm-up enters the picture on Thursday, as highs should top out in the upper-80s.

Then, look for a chance for rain over the weekend.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Patchy fog early. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

• Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

• Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Monday, Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84.