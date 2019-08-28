Staff reports

Wednesday

Aug 28, 2019 at 8:20 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.69; Corn $3.40; Milo $2.97; Soybeans $7.51

PCP prices: Wheat $3.60; Corn $3.63; Milo/cwt. $5.12; Soybeans $7.69

Scoular: Wheat $3.74; Corn $3.56; Milo $3.21; Soybeans $7.71