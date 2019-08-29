Leavenworth city commissioners had a tie vote this week on a motion to proceed with the demolition of a property.

A majority of commissioners then approved an extension for the owners of the property.

The votes came Tuesday during a meeting of the City Commission. At issue is a building located at 400 N. Fifth St.

Commissioners reviewed the property in May along with others that were presented for possible demolition because they were deemed to be unsafe. At that time, commissioners granted a 90-day extension for the owners for the property at 400 N. Fifth St.

Commissioners reviewed the property again Aug. 13. At that time, Mark Swope appeared before the commission as a representative of the property owners. Commissioners granted a two-week extension to allow Swope time to obtain signatures from the owners on a remediation agreement.

Following the Aug. 13 meeting, Julie Hurley, director of planning and community development for the city, emailed a remediation agreement to Swope.

But Hurley said Tuesday that she had not heard from him.

Mayor Jermaine Wilson said he had been contacted about the property and was shown a copy of a notarized document with the name of one of the owners.

“He never contacted our office,” Hurley said.

Wilson suggested granting an extension for an additional week.

Commissioner Mark Preisinger recommended moving forward with the demolition. Preisinger said Swope had been instructed on what he needed to do.

Preisinger argued the property is a cancer on its neighborhood.

“I invite anybody to look at that property,” he said.

Preisinger made a motion to immediately proceed with the demolition of the property.

The motion failed with a 2-2 vote. Preisinger and Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Griswold voted for the motion. Commissioner Nancy Bauder, who could have provided a tie-breaking vote, was absent.

Commissioner Larry Dedeke then made a motion to grant an extension for two weeks so commissioners can review the matter again on Sept. 10.

Griswold said during the two-week period, city officials will expect a remediation agreement to be signed or a proof of change in ownership to be provided.

City Attorney David Waters said even if there is a change in ownership, a remediation agreement will still need to be signed.

Dedeke’s motion was approved by a vote of 3-1. Preisinger voted against the motion.

Commissioners also granted a 60-day extension for a property located at 1021 S. Second St. But this extension was granted with a 4-0 vote. Commissioners will review this property Oct. 22.

