After discussing a motion to refer a proposal for a sand mining operation back to a planning commission for further review, Leavenworth County commissioners voted to simply table the matter.

The vote came during Wednesday's meeting of the Leavenworth County Commission.

The applicant, Kaw Valley Companies, had requested the matter be tabled to allow for the completion of a traffic study.

Kaw Valley Companies, Kansas City, Kansas, has applied for the special use permit for a surface mining operation to quarry and stockpile sand in the area of 166th Street and Lenape Road in southeastern Leavenworth County.

Staff from the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department have recommended the special use permit be granted with a requirement that a number of conditions be met.

But the proposal has faced opposition from residents from southern Leavenworth County.

On July 10, members of the Leavenworth County Planning Commission voted against recommending approval of the special use permit by a 4-3 margin.

Members of the Leavenworth County Commission were scheduled to take up the request Wednesday.

But Daniel Hays of Kaw Valley Companies sent a letter to Jeff Joseph, director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department, last week to request the matter be postponed.

Hays attended Wednesday's meeting and said officials with Kaw Valley Companies were requesting more time to review an additional traffic study. The traffic study is being put together for Kaw Valley Companies.

County Commissioner Vicky Kaaz made a motion to refer the application for a special use permit back to the Planning Commission for further consideration regarding how the proposal would impact traffic safety and roads. As part of her motion, Kaaz also requested that county staff members and the Planning Commission forward recommendations for possible remedial action related to traffic safety and a calculation of a road impact fee.

Kaaz said members of the Planning Commission expressed concern July 10 that they did not have enough information to recommend approval of the application.

County Commissioner Chad Schimke said he did not think the county commissioners had been presented with anything that would warrant sending the matter back to the Planning Commission.

County Commissioner Mike Stieben said the Planning Commission members apparently did not have good information when they previously considered the application. He suggested the Planning Commission should start the process again with the results of the traffic study.

Schimke suggested the matter should go back to the Planning Commission if the traffic study provides new information. But he questioned why the matter should go through the same Planning Commission process if the results from the new study end up being essentially the same as information that previously was available.

"If there is a significant change, that's different," he said.

He said county staff members can make a recommendation regarding whether the matter should be referred back to the Planning Commission.

County Commissioner Jeff Culbertson said he did not like the idea of putting off the application for a couple of months so it can be reviewed again by the Planning Commission.

Culbertson said the matter would come back to the County Commission regardless of the action taken by the Planning Commission.

Hays said he believes the traffic study can be completed in a couple of weeks.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith said a consulting firm working for the county will then need to review the study.

"I'll withdraw my motion," Kaaz said.

Culbertson then made a motion to simply table the application for a special use permit.

The motion passed by a vote of 4-1. Stieben voted against the motion.

No new date has been set for when county commissioners will take up the issue again.

