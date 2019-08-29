The executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation said his office has been busy in recent weeks with leads for potential small and large economic development projects.

“The activity has been increased the last few weeks,” Steve Jack said.

Jack provided an update about LCDC’s activities Wednesday during a monthly meeting of the Leavenworth County Port Authority.

LCDC is a partner organization of the Port Authority.

LCDC is supported by cities within Leavenworth County and the county government as well as supporters from the private sector. The Port Authority receives funding from the county government.

Jack said project leads that have come into the LCDC office could touch Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie.

“We’re excited about that,” he said.

Jack said he is excited because LCDC is now able to submit proposals for projects that previously were out of reach for Leavenworth County. He said the Leavenworth Business and Technology Park and the Tonganoxie Business Park provide a product for prospective businesses that previously was unavailable.

“From our prospective, it’s really good to be busy,” Jack said.

Vernon Fields, a member of the Port Authority Board of Directors, addressed his fellow board members regarding the need for a land search committee. He said the committee is needed to look for property that may be available 10 to 15 years from now as the business parks fill up.

“We’re going to run out of land,” he said.

