Dylan Brown’s success during his first season as head coach of Lansing High School’s football team wasn’t all that surprising.

The Lions went 5-4 last season and served rival Basehor-Linwood its only regular-season loss in Week 2, a considerable improvement for a team that went 2-7 in 2017. Brown served as the Lions offensive coordinator for four seasons before taking over for former coach John McCall. Having coached the majority of the offensive players, Brown was able to transition into the job easier than he would at a different school.

“I didn’t have to spend much time figuring (the players) out and the same goes for them adjusting to how my staff and I coach,” Brown said. “Early on when we installed our offensive and defensive schemes we had a really good idea of what everyone’s skill sets were which gave us more time to improve them.”

The scheme didn’t change a whole lot on either side of the ball when Brown took over. Instead, he chose to emphasize weightlifting and conditioning.

“We’re doing things different in the offseasons,” he said. “Holding players to higher standards and expecting them to show up.”

Another point of emphasis for Brown since taking over has been developing leadership qualities.

“I’ve got a great assistant coach who teaches leadership classes to the kids,” Brown said. “We really focus on team leadership within our players. Our seniors last year did a really good job of setting that example of what we expect from everyone and we want that to be passed on from one group to the next.”

The Lions will look to replace the majority of their passing and rushing yards but are confident they have the pieces to improve. Running back Derrick Robinson returns after rushing for more than 10 yards per carry in a backup role last season.

Brown said he believes having another year in the weight room like they did last year should only help them improve their record and compete in the playoffs.

“We’ve had these two really good years in the offseason and we’re hoping that equals another big jump in improvement,” he said.

2019 Schedule:

Sept. 6 vs Blue Valley SW

Sept. 13 at Basehor-Linwood

Sept. 20 vs SM South

Sept. 27 at De Soto

Oct. 4 vs Leavenworth

Oct. 11 at Harmon

Oct. 18 vs Turner

Oct. 25 at Shawnee Heights

All game times at 7 p.m.