The Fort Leavenworth veterinary treatment facility will be closed for safety training today and for inventory and training Aug. 30.

The Fort Leavenworth Fire Department accreditation ceremony is at 9 a.m. Sept. 5 at Fire Station No. 2 on Biddle Boulevard. The community is invited to attend.

Munson Army Health Center’s Monthly Training Day is Sept. 11. There will be limited services starting at noon through the rest of the day. The pharmacy, laboratory, radiology and readiness center will be closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The Civilian Personnel Advisory Center will close at 11 a.m. Sept. 13 for its organization day.

The Commissary will be closed Sept. 24 and 25 for inventory. The commissary will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 26.

Roads are being resurfaced and potholes are being patched around post. Scheduled work includes the curve from Dickman Avenue to Warehouse Road today, Grant Avenue north of Meade Avenue today, and Munson Army Health Center’s Pope Avenue entrance Aug. 30 through Sept. 3. Dates are tentative and weather dependent. Motorists and pedestrians should stay out of marked construction areas.

All dogs must be approved for boarding before being kenneled in the Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Kennels. Approved dogs will be issued an affable dog certificate by the staff for the dog’s records. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr .com/application/files/3315/6581/7422/Procedures_to_Kennel_Your_Dog_in_the_Fort_Leavenworth_RG_Club_Kennels.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1b5HypSlrElrMmFmVT6lKqBsf4n3ye9wE8l6NhDkS2l3XWK0M1Num-ZH8.

The Fort Leavenworth smartphone app is available now for Android and iPhone. Search the Google Play and Apple stores for “Fort Leavenworth,” and download the app for quick links to contacts, services, news, info and things to do.

Trails West Golf Course is now handling the Recreational Vehicle Storage Lot. For more information, visit 306 Cody Road or call (913) 651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Sales Store, 740 W. Warehouse Road, hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The second Wednesday of each month the store is closed for training.

Munson Army Health Center needs volunteers. Help is needed in primary care from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants must complete an online Red Cross volunteer orientation before starting the process. For more information, e-mail Jason Ramlow at Jason.Ramlow@redcross.org or call (816) 536-0108.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility needs volunteers. Help is needed covering shifts, walking dogs, cleaning and more. For more information, call 684-4939, e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com or see “Volunteering Opportunities” in FLSF’s Facebook notes.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m.

The Combined Arms Research Library needs volunteers. Visit www.myarmyone-source.com and search for the position “general library volunteer.” For more information, contact Nora Walker at (913) 758-3001.

The Army Community Service Relocation Readiness briefs are 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 1 p.m. Thursdays for in-processing and 10 a.m. Tuesdays for OCONUS at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.