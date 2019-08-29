Stranger Creek had dropped out of flood stage Wednesday in the Easton area. But the creek remained swollen in the central part of the county.

The rise in the creek was causing lowland flooding Wednesday morning in central Leavenworth County, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

“It’s not affecting the major roads,” she said.

The creek flooded earlier this week in the Easton area following heavy rainfall Monday morning.

The creek rose to 20.17 feet Tuesday in the Easton area. The creek reaches its flood stage for this area at 17 feet.

Flooding in the Easton area resulted in the temporary closure of roads such as Kansas 192 Highway.

By early Wednesday morning, the creek had dropped below flood stage in the Easton area.

In the south end of the county, Stranger Creek was in what is known as its action stage Wednesday near Tonganoxie. But no flood warning had been issued for this portion of the creek.

