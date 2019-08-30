Residents of Leavenworth County have only a few more days to take an online survey for a new comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan, which is sometimes referred to as a master plan, will provide a future land use plan for the county, according to Jeff Joseph, director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department.

The last comprehensive plan for the county was put together in 2008.

In February, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a contract with the company Olsson, Kansas City, Missouri. The company will produce a new comprehensive plan for the county at a cost of $288,800.

An online survey has been set up as part of the process being used to put together the comprehensive plan.

The survey will remain open through Sunday. The survey can be found at www.lvcountyplan.com

The survey includes questions about things such as where future growth should occur in the county and the type of growth that should be pursued by the county.

More than 2,000 people already have taken the survey.

“We'll take 2,000 more,” Joseph said.

People will be able to participate in the comprehensive plan process even after the survey is closed.

Members of the public can attend an open house from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Heritage Center, 109 Delaware St., that is planned for the comprehensive plan.

People also can provide comments by calling 913-684-0461 or sending an email to compplan@leavenworthcounty.org

